Fahadh Faasil, one of Mollywood’s leading stars with pan-India popularity, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, who entered the pan-Indian league after the success of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, had releases back-to-back in August 2025. While Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra hit theatres on August 28, Kalyani’s next Malayalam film Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira arrived just a day later, on August 29.

Although Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra turned out to be a blockbuster, Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira was a major flop at the box office. However, it now appears that the Malayalam comedy drama has redeemed itself through its OTT release on Netflix.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Plot

The film is set in a quirky world where everyone is a bit eccentric. It begins on the night before the wedding of the protagonist Aby Mathew, played by Fahadh Faasil, and Nidhi Sudhish, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. On that night, Nidhi expresses a desire to Aby, she wants him to ride a white horse to the wedding venue. However, the horse, which was arranged on short notice, has behavioral issues. While Aby is riding it, the horse gets spooked, starts jumping around, and Aby falls off, hitting his head and slipping into a coma. To find out what happens next, you’ll have to watch the film.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, the movie was in theatres for around 23 days. The first day was its best-performing day, earning about 75 lakhs, but it went downhill from there. The film’s final net collection stood at just 2.14 crores. The official budget has not been revealed, but rumors suggest it was around 30 crores. Either way, there’s no doubt that the film was a massive flop in theatres.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira’s Redemption On Netflix

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira didn’t perform well in theaters, but it attracted viewers in the OTT space. In India, the film is currently at the 4th spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list for two consecutive weeks. It has also made it to the Top 10 lists in seven other countries, including those in the Middle East and regions with a significant Malayali diaspora such as the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar. Other countries where the film has found an audience include our neighbors in the Asia-Pacific region, like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives.

Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira Trailer

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Nani’s Paradise Theatrical Release In Trouble? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News