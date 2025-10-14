Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 is never short of surprises for the fans. The recent weekend episode hosted by Kichcha Sudeep was filled with drama, laughter, and surprises. Sudeep returned to the stage after a brief pause to assess the contestants’ performance and inject some fresh energy into the show, following a discussion on environmental issues.

The initial week concluded with the return of influencer Rakshitha Shetty and the double elimination of Amit and Karibasappa. Just as people were thinking they would see another eviction, Sudeep dropped a massive bombshell in Week 2: there would be no eviction this week.

Malu & Spandana Become The Finalists

During the weekend episode, everyone thought that Malu and Spandana would be leaving the house. But in true Bigg Boss style, Sudeep turned the tables. He revealed that the votes this week were not for eviction but for the finale. He announced that Malu Nipanal and Spandana have officially qualified for the first finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 12.

The two contestants were thrilled to hear the news, and Sudeep congratulated them, saying, “This time, people didn’t vote for the eviction; they voted to go to the finale. You are now the finalist of the finale, let’s say you are the third finalist pair. You will get immunity next week.” (via: IndiaToday)

No Eviction But Big Twists Ahead

This week saw ten contestants on the nomination list, including solo contestants Jhanvi, Rakshitha, Dhanush, and Ashwini Gowda, as well as pair contestants Spandana–Malu, Abhishek–Ashwini, and Rashika–Manju Bashini. Ashwini Gowda topped the audience votes, followed by Rakshitha and Dhanush, while Spandana & Malu were among the least voted pairs. However, instead of being eliminated, they got promoted to the finale round.

The makers have also confirmed that this season will feature two finales. The first one will happen in the third week and will include a mass elimination instead of the regular single exit format.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 began with 19 contestants under the Onti vs Jenti concept (Solo vs Duo), where participants entered either individually or in pairs, based on audience votes. After Amit and Karibasappa’s exit, the house still has contestants like Cockroach Sudhi, Manju Bhasini, Mallamma, Kavya Shaiva, Dhanush Gowda, Abhishek Srikanth, Rashika Shetty, Spandana Somanna, and others.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and on weekends at 9 PM on Colors Kannada. Fans can also stream the show on JioHotstar.

