Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 recently landed in hot water. The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has reportedly issued a closure notice on the Kichcha Sudeep-led show after detecting breaches of environmental norms on the sets. The reality show had recently started its new season on September 28, 2025, but the shooting was put on hold after an inspection by the authorities.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Inspection Reveals Environmental Lapses

Upon inspection, KSPCB authorities allegedly found that untreated effluents from the Bigg Boss setup were being discharged into the surrounding areas, polluting the environment. According to The Daily Jagran, these effluents from the studio site were being dumped into the environment without any treatment. It was further found on inspection that the waste disposal setup on the site was inadequately maintained, with plastic glasses, paper plates, and other disposable items scattered around.

Authorities reportedly found that the studio had no approval under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981. The board reported that mass-scale studios were operating without obtaining permission for establishment and operation. It served as a reminder that non-compliance would likely result in legal proceedings.

Although the production team had installed a 250 KLD-capacity waste disposal plant, the inspectors found that the plant was non-functional and that major drainage connections were missing. They also complained that the production unit was operating on diesel generator sets without a mandate, which was another source of pollution. After the inspection, the gates of the studio were closed, and all the contestants were directed to leave the Bigg Boss’ house instantly.

ನೀರು ಮತ್ತು ವಾಯು ಮಾಲಿನ್ಯದ ಮಾನದಂಡಗಳನ್ನು ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿರುವ ಕಾರಣ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ರಾಜ್ಯ ಮಾಲಿನ್ಯ ನಿಯಂತ್ರಣ ಮಂಡಳಿಯು ಬಿಡದಿಯ ವೆಲ್ಸ್ ಸ್ಟುಡಿಯೋದಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಬಿಗ್‌ಬಾಸ್ ಚಿತ್ರೀಕರಣ ಸ್ಥಳವನ್ನು ಮುಚ್ಚಲು Karnataka State Pollution Control Board ಆದೇಶಿಸಿದೆ. ಮಂಡಳಿ ನೀಡಿರುವ ಸಕಾರಣಗಳು :

ಒಳಚರಂಡಿ ಸಂಸ್ಕರಣಾ ಘಟಕವು… pic.twitter.com/5sJs5xxMY7 — Mahesh Mathad (@GMaheshMathad) October 7, 2025

Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Production Temporarily Allowed To Resume

According to The Times of India, the district administration has now granted temporary permission for the show to continue for 10 days. This short window is intended to allow the production team time to address the sewage and waste management issues and obtain proper approvals from the pollution board.

The show’s makers have reportedly assured the authorities that they will make all necessary corrections as soon as possible. For now, the Bigg Boss Kannada 12 house will remain under close watch, and officials may again suspend the show if environmental standards are not met.

