If someone is taking my verdict seriously and actually believes my suggestion, then I would like to officiate Jeethu Joseph as the Lord of Thrillers, no questions asked! The man has brewed another intense psychological thriller titled Mirage, and I am sold that no one can make thrillers better than him. Sorry, Abbas Mustan Sir, no offence to Bollywood, but we have a winner here!

In the last few years, I have gotten hold of Malayalam Cinema and I have been a fan of their storytelling. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, the trailer makes me analyze each and every frame to figure out what exactly is happening over here!

The Mirage trailer is 1 minute and 38 seconds of tense settings that drag you to a mysterious setup, and you try to connect the dots. The music is haunting, but nothing seems to put together the scattered pieces of this jigsaw puzzle!

The story does not seem to be a whodunit. It hints at having multiple layers – a missing person, a web of lies, and an investigation that would lead to some psychological mishaps as well. Jeethu Joseph has always delivered, whatever he has promised.

However, the trailer, in its effort to build mystery, has not given enough to truly differentiate the film from other suspense thrillers. Still, Asif Ali and Aparna impress with their characters, and they might be resonating with the audiences more than we think.

Mirage from the first look of its trailer, seems to have a strong chance to rule the box office. Without a doubt Jeethu Joseph never goes wrong with his choices. The trailer is designed to create a buzz, and it has done exactly that. It doesn’t give away the entire plot, but it reveals just enough to keep you hooked.

Check out the trailer of the film here.

