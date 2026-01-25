Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic are undoubtedly two of the most-awaited Indian films of 2026. Both films are enjoying solid buzz on the ground and have the potential to make historic earnings at the Indian box office. Together, they are likely to pull off a mind-blowing collection, something we have never seen in a clash scenario. However, the question remains: can they beat the earth-shattering start of Pushpa 2 and deliver the biggest single-day collection? Let’s discuss it below!

Dhurandhar 2 is ready to explode on day 1

Talking about Dhurandhar 2 first, the film is enjoying an insane level of hype, all thanks to the all-time blockbuster run of the first part. The content of the first part has impressed everyone, and there’s genuine excitement for the sequel. Even without a trailer or teaser, the sequel has the potential to score the biggest opening for a Bollywood film. While it’s hard to predict what happens in the long run, one thing is for sure: the Aditya Dhar directorial is going to tear apart the box office on its day 1.

Toxic aims for a superb start

Coming to Toxic, the period gangster film is also having solid hype on the ground level. Since Yash is making his return three years post-KGF Chapter 2, the excitement is at its peak. The promotional assets have raised awareness of the film and gotten everyone talking, helping build the buzz. Needless to say, it’s going to have a blast on its opening day.

Pushpa 2’s opening-day collection likely to stay unbeaten

Two big-scale films arriving on the same date, March 19, is not a good picture, but even if the clash actually happens, the Indian box office will witness madness. Together, both films have the potential to deliver a cumulative day 1 collection of 140-150 crore net. However, going above the 150 crore mark seems a bit impossible.

With a cumulative start of 140-150 crores, it looks certain that both Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic together won’t be able to beat Pushpa 2’s day 1 collection of 174.9 crore net. With 174.9 crore net, Pushpa 2 holds the record for the highest single-day collection at the Indian box office and is likely to stay unbeaten despite two big films arriving on Eid.

