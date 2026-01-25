Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar has set the cash registers ringing with his latest re-release, Mankatha. The 15-year-old film returned to theaters on Friday (January 23) and exceeded all expectations. The fantastic pre-sales response clearly hinted at a thunderous start, but it seemed the film would open below Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli in Tamil Nadu. Now that the numbers are out, we have a new record opener. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

The Tamil action thriller had strong hype, and fans were eagerly waiting to catch it again on the big screen. When the rerun was officially announced, the excitement reached its peak, and on the day of release, we witnessed a festival-like celebration at theaters. Released across screens in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and other selected locations, the film registered impressive occupancies.

Mankatha makes history in Tamil Nadu!

It has been learned that Mankatha scored a solid 4.55 crore gross (estimates) at the Tamil Nadu box office, which is simply brilliant. With such a start, it recorded the biggest ever opening for a re-release in Tamil Nadu. It surpassed Thalapathy Vijay’s Ghilli (4.25 crore gross) to claim the throne. Interestingly, the Ajith Kumar starrer has been re-released with less shows than Ghilli and Rajinikanth’s Padayappa.

Before the actual collection, Mankatha also registered the highest day 1 advance bookings for a re-release in Tamil Nadu by selling tickets worth 2.25 crores. It broke Ghilli’s record, which sold tickets worth 2 crore+. Even on BookMyShow, the action thriller emerged as the first Tamil re-release to sell 100K tickets. Such a response clearly showcases Ajith’s star power.

More about the film

Mankatha was written and directed by Venkat Prabhu. It also featured Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Rai, Anjali, and others. It was produced by Dhayanidhi Alagiri and Vivek Rathnavel under the banner of Cloud Nine Movies. It was reportedly made on a budget of 24 crores. The film was originally released on August 31, 2011.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 13: It’s Now 4th Highest Sankranti Grosser, Race For The Top Spot Begins!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News