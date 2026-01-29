The most anticipated movie, O’Romeo, has been generating massive buzz since its teaser release. Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, the film brings together a powerful ensemble cast including Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience.

Shahid Kapoor & Nana Patekar Reunite After 16 Years

The film marks a reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Nana Patekar after 16 years. The two actors last worked together in the 2010 school drama Paathshaala. For Shahid, sharing screen space with Nana again has been both exciting and meaningful, especially since he grew up watching the veteran actor’s work.

Talking about the reunion, Shahid said he has always enjoyed working with Nana and finds the experience enriching. Kapoor, who returns to a fierce and gritty role in O’Romeo, opened up about their on-screen bond. He said, “I really enjoyed working with Nana Patekar in Paathshaala. In fact, I was talking to him just today. I told him, ‘Sir, the chemistry between you and me is very sexy.’ It’s great fun working with him.”

Kapoor further added, “He is an outstanding actor. When the camera turns on and he starts performing, it’s not only enjoyable to work with him, but you also get to learn a lot from him. I’ve been watching him since my childhood. In this film, we have some very entertaining scenes together.”

More About O’Romeo

Set in post-independence Mumbai, O’Romeo explores a turbulent time when the city’s underworld was beginning to take shape. The story weaves together crime, power, love, and passion against a gritty urban backdrop.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, with Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, and others playing key parts. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

O’Romeo is scheduled to release theatrically on February 13, 2026, during Valentine’s Week, and promises a dark, poetic love story told with Bhardwaj’s trademark intensity.

O’Romeo Trailer

