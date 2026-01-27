Following the strong buzz around its trailer, Sajid Nadiadwala’s O’Romeo raises the tempo once again with its second song, Aashiqon Ki Colony. The lively, high-energy dance number that instantly stands out was released just hours ago.

Infused with a distinct ’90s visual sensibility and powered by contemporary beats, the track seamlessly blends nostalgia with a modern pulse, driven by a hook that’s effortlessly catchy and instantly engaging. Shahid Kapoor & Disha Patani’s sizzling on-screen chemistry makes the song an instant hit.

O’Romeo Track Release

Aashiqon Ki Colony brings together an iconic creative trio. Composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and voiced by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali, the song carries a playful spirit that feels rooted yet refreshed. It channels the joy and warmth of classic Bollywood music while staying firmly in tune with today’s landscape. The music is presented by T-Series.

Adding to the song’s appeal is a fresh on-screen pairing. Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani come together for the first time in Bollywood, bringing a dynamic energy that feels spontaneous and electric. Set against a vibrant, celebratory backdrop, both actors embrace the rhythm in their own distinct styles.

Shahid appears in a rugged new look, pulling off slick, Michael Jackson-inspired moves that add a memorable surprise to the song. On the other hand, Disha exudes confidence and ease; her performance is marked by fluidity, grace, and an infectious charm.

O’Romeo Release Date

Aashiqon Ki Colony adds another vibrant musical moment to O’Romeo as the film builds momentum toward its Valentine’s Week release. Sajid Nadiadwala’s O’Romeo is directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The Shahid Kapoor starrer is releasing on February 13, 2026, the day before Valentine’s Day.

