The countdown begins as Sajid Nadiadwala’s O’Romeo gears up to unveil its second song, Aashiqon Ki Colony, arriving tomorrow. With its newly revealed poster already setting the tone, the song promises a vibrant burst of rhythm and nostalgia.

Shahid Kapoor & Disha Patani To Share The Screen First Time In O’Romeo’s Aashiqon Ki Colony Song

Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani come together on screen for the very first time, channeling a playful 90s energy infused with a contemporary edge. The poster and teaser offer a glimpse into the song’s spirited world — stylish, high-energy, and driven by an infectious groove that hints at the swagger to come.

Fun, colourful, and designed to make you move, Aashiqon Ki Colony is poised to become the film’s most lively musical moment.

Aashiqon Ki Colony Song: Composer, Lyricist & Singers

The track is composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, written by Gulzar, and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali. Such highly acclaimed names coming together for a song of this caliber clearly promise an epic combination of soulful melody and jaw-dropping visual experience.

O’Romeo Release Date

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O’Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The action romantic thriller is slated to hit the theaters this Valentine’s Week on 13th February 2026.

O’Romeo Trailer:

