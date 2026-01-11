Ever since O’Romeo, a collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj, was announced, the anticipation has been steadily growing. The buzz only got louder after the makers recently unveiled the motion poster and teaser, which instantly grabbed attention online. Dark, gritty, and emotionally charged, the film hints at a deadly love story fueled by revenge, making it one of the most talked-about upcoming releases.

O’Romeo, headlined by Shahid Kapoor, is shaping up to be a full-blown Bollywood spectacle – love, bloodshed, and betrayal. Adding serious weight to this vision is producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who has teamed up with Bhardwaj to mount the film on a grand scale. Together, they’ve assembled a powerful ensemble cast, setting the stage for a dramatic, edge-of-your-seat cinematic ride that promises passion, violence, and raw emotion in true Bollywood style.

Meet The Star Cast Of O’Romeo

Shahid Kapoor – Ustara

A hitman who develops feelings for Afsha, Ustara is drawn into a game of betrayal, love, and vengeance. Shahid’s menacing and killer look with a bold avatar brings the depth and passion that is the highlight of O’Romeo.

Tripti Dimri – Afsha

An innocent girl whose life turns upside down. With her raw vulnerability and quiet strength, Tripti brings an emotional energy to this intense story.

Nana Patekar – Ismail Khan

Nana shines onscreen as Ismail. A man with a quirky persona, fans can’t wait to watch the iconic actor onscreen.

Vikrant Massey – Mehboob

Vikrant is seen as Mehboob, a simple man with a deadly fate. Vikrant’s destiny marks a crucial turn in a story driven by complex human relationships.

Farida Jalal – Dadi

The veteran actress will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. Her commanding presence and power-packed one-liners add gravitas to the intense story.

Tamannaah Bhatia – Rabia

Tamannaah plays Rabia, a mysterious character who builds intrigue in the film.

Avinash Tiwary – Jalal

Avinash plays a ruthless villain. His intimidating aura adds an exciting element to the film, which viewers cant wait for!

Disha Patani – Julie

Disha Patani as Julie is a dancer who sizzles on screen with her glam avatar.

Additionally, Hussain Dalal is also seen in the film as Chotu, Ustara’s right-hand. Resh Lamba plays Anjum Ansari, and ⁠Rahul Deshpande is seen as Inspector Jayant Pathare in the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala Presents O’Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo releases in Valentine’s Week on 13th February 2026.

