Prabhas’ The Raja Saab is ruling conversations right now. The talk, reviews, and discussions around the film have overshadowed nearly all other releases. But even as all the attention is focused on the massive Telugu entertainer’s release, there is another film that is silently stealing everyone’s heart: Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate.

The film is not a massive project. It doesn’t star anyone famous. Yet, it has a more lasting impact on the audience.

A Gujarati Film That Rose From Nowhere

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is one of those few films that achieves all its success through word of mouth alone. This movie was made on a modest budget of approximately ₹50 lakh, yet it went on to collect more than ₹100 crore. It did not rely on big sets or flashy moments. Instead, it trusted its emotions and simple narration.

At the screening of #laalo yday what a film.. please dont miss it in theatres near you.. the film did so exceptionally good they actually had to dub it in hindi.. #laalothefilm

Special mention the performances by these 3 newbies 🔥🔥🔥

Kudos to the director 🥳😇 pic.twitter.com/HQEF0RL6YF — FLORA SAINI (@Flora_Saini) January 9, 2026

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Plot

The film follows Laalo, an auto driver who struggles with debt, bad habits, and confusing choices. He often listens to the wrong people. His life feels stuck. Karan Joshi plays the part without hiding the character’s flaws. Nothing in his story changes suddenly; the plot moves slowly and naturally.

The turning point comes when a traveller he once helped returns. This calm stranger, played by Shruhad Goswami, also introduces himself as Laalo. The film leaves it open whether he represents a divine figure or not. He never gives lectures or solutions. He only listens, asks questions, and lets the realisation come from within. This gentle approach sets the film apart from other devotional dramas.

Why The Film Deserves Your Time

The Hindi-dubbed version was recently released, and it still carries the same warmth. The storytelling feels sincere and spontaneous. It focuses on simple moments and honest conversations. There are no loud twists or forced scenes.

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Cast & Crew

The film stars Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, Karan Joshi and Mishty Kadecha. It is directed by Ankit Sakhiya and written by Krushansh Vaja, Vicky Poornima and Ankit Sakhiya. The production is handled by Manasi Parekh, Parthiv Gohil, Manifest Films, Jay Vyas Productions and Ajay Balvant Padariya with support from multiple co-producers. It hit theatres on October 10, 2025, and the Hindi version was released on January 9, 2026.

Check out the trailer of the Laloo movie below:

Advertisement

For more such picks, check out our recommendations on What To Watch.

Must Read: Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Dileep & Mohanlal Starrer Malayalam Action Comedy Film Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News