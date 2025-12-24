Ankit Sakhiya’s Gujarati devotional drama, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, has completed 75 days in theatres. It is witnessing a rare and glorious run in Indian cinema, minting profits like never before. Scroll below for the latest box office collection, profits, and other details!

How much has Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate earned in India?

According to the official update, Laalo has raked in whopping collections of 94.68 crore net in India. Despite a run of over 10 weeks in theatres, it continues to maintain a strong pace and drive footfalls to the ticket windows. On the 10th discounted Tuesday, it added 14 lakhs to the kitty, enjoying a 55% jump from the previous day.

Reeva Rachh starrer is the highest-grossing Gujarati film in history! It has earned almost 125% higher than Chaal Jeevi Laiye (42 crores approx), the previous title-holder!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is a box office blockbuster!

The small-scale devotional drama is made at a reported budget of only 50 lakhs. In 75 days, it has raked in whopping returns of 94.18 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI lands at an earth-shattering 18836%. It is not only the most profitable Indian film of 2025 but also the most profitable film of modern times!

First Gujarati film to cross 100 crore globally

Ankit Sakhiya‘s directorial has grossed 7.50 crores at the overseas box office. With that, its worldwide total concludes at 119.22 crore gross after 75 days. Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate is the first and only Gujarati film to clock a century globally!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Summary (75 Days)

Budget: 50 lakh

India net: 94.68 crores

India gross: 111.72 crores

ROI: 18836%

Overseas gross: 7.50 crores

Worldwide gross: 119.22 crores

Verdict: Blockbuster

