Who would have thought a Gujarati film that earned 27 lakhs in the opening weekend would go on to witness a 8937% jump in its 6th week of theatrical run? Reeva Rachh’s devotional drama, Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate, is unstoppable at the Indian box office. It is now inches away from setting new milestones. Scroll below for the day 43 report!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Collection Day 43

Ankit Sakhiya’s directorial is witnessing a rare run at the Indian box office. Despite completing 40 days in theatres, it is going stronger than ever, thanks to the immense buzz. According to Sacnilk, Laalo earned 1.90 crores on day 43. It saw a 95X jump compared to the opening day of 2 lakhs.

The net box office collection in India has reached a whopping 65.30 crores. Reeva Rachh, Shruhad Goswami, and Karan Joshi’s film was made on a low budget of only 50 lakhs. In 43 days, it has registered mind-boggling profits of 12960%. It has emerged as one of the biggest surprises and the most profitable Indian film of 2025.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Week 1: 27 lakhs

Week 2: 23 lakhs

Week 3: 62 lakhs

Week 4: 12.08 crores

Week 5: 25.7 crores

Week 6: 24.4 crores

Day 43: 1.90 crores

Total: 65.3 crores

Set to create history!

Including GST, the gross earnings of Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate come to 77.05 crores. It is expected to score an opening weekend of over 10 crores. With no signs of slowing down anytime soon, the devotional drama may create history by becoming the first ever Gujarati film to hit the 100 crore gross milestone. Fingers crossed!

Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate Box Office Summary (43 Days)

Budget: 50 lakh

India net: 65.3 crores

India gross: 77.05 crores

ROI: 12960%

Verdict: Blockbuster

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Clocks His 7th Highest Opening Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News