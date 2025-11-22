The historical war drama, 120 Bahadur, arrived in theatres worldwide on November 21, 2025. Starring Farhan Akhtar and Raashii Khanna in the lead, the Excel Entertainment production made a promising debut at the Indian box office. Check out a detailed day 1 report below!
120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1
According to estimates, 120 Bahadur scored an opening of 2.35 crores* at the Indian box office. It arrived in a direct box office clash with Mastiii 4. Besides that, there was also strong competition from De De Pyaar De 2, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Thamma, among others. The ticket windows are packed with multiple releases, which is causing an impact on the footfalls. It’s going to be survival of the fittest!
Farhan Akhtar was last seen on the big screens in the biographical drama, The Sky Is Pink, in 2019. Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ co-starrer had made an opening of 2.50 crores in India. Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai’s directorial has almost matched those figures.
Scores the 7th biggest opening for Farhan Akhtar
120 Bahadur isn’t a commercial film, so it was largely dependent on word-of-mouth. It received applause from critics as well as audiences, so the footfalls should improve on Saturday and Sunday. As for day 1, it has scored the 7th highest opening in the career of Farhan Akhtar.
Check out the highest opening days of Farhan Akhtar at the Indian box office (net collection):
- Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): 10.53 crores
- Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013): 8.5 crores
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011): 7.5 crores
- Wazir (2016): 5.57 crores
- Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014): 5.4 crores
- The Sky Is Pink (2019): 2.5 crores
- 120 Bahadur (2025): 2.35 crores
- Lucknow Central (2017): 2.04 crores
- Rock On 2 (2016): 2.02 crores
- Luck By Chance (2009): 1.72 crores
Box Office Summary Day 1
- India net: 2.35 crores
- India gross: 2.77 crores
*estimates, official figures awaited.
