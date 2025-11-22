Shehnaaz Gill starrer Ikk Kudi is nearing its saturation at the box office. The Punjabi romantic comedy was released in theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025. It has begun its fourth weekend with the biggest fall so far. But the success tag is very near, which is good news! Scroll below for the day 22 collection!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 22

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi amassed only 5 lakhs on day 22. It suffered a 50% drop compared to 10 lakhs garnered on the third Thursday. Since its big release, this is the lowest collection earned by Amarjit Singh Saron‘s directorial. Hopefully, there will be some good growth during the remaining two days of the fourth weekend, pushing it closer to the success tag.

The net box office collection in India has reached 4.62 crores. Shehnaaz Gill starrer is currently the 7th highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Today, it will successfully beat Dev Kharoud’s Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (4.66 crores) and gain the 6th spot on the list.

Check out the box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Week 2: 1.88 crores

Week 3: 1.07 crores

Day 22: 5 lakhs

Total: 4.57 crores

Is Ikk Kudi a box office success?

According to reports, Shehnaaz Gill’s debut production is made on a budget of 5 crores. In 22 days, it has recovered 92.4% of the total cost. It needs 38 lakhs more in the kitty to enter the safe zone and eventually gain the success tag at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi‘s parameters, a film gains the hit tag when it earns twice its investments. This means that the milestone will be out of reach for Ikk Kudi.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 22

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 4.62 crores

Budget recovery: 92.4%

India gross: 5.45 crores

Overseas gross: 9 crores

Worldwide gross: 14.45 crores

