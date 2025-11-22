Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani starrer Mastiii 4 has finally arrived in theatres. The adult comedy opened to a favorable response but is facing strong competition at the box office. Despite that, it has managed to score a promising opening. Scroll below for the day 1 report.

Mastiii 4 Box Office Day 1 Collection

According to the official update, Mastiii 4 made an opening of 4.11 crores net at the Indian box office. It arrived in a direct box office clash with Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur. There was also intense competition from De De Pyaar De 2, Thamma, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, among others. The screen count was limited, and considering that the debut has been favorable. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 4.85 crores.

Beats Vivek Oberoi’s last 2025 release

Earlier this year, Vivek Oberoi arrived at the Indian box office with the historical action film, Kesari Veer. It scored an opening of only 25 lakhs and earned 1.88 crores in its lifetime.

In comparison, Mastiii 4 has made a far better opening and surpassed the lifetime collection of Kesari Veer within 24 hours.

It has also clocked a higher opening than other Bollywood releases of 2025, including Ground Zero (1.20 crores), 120 Bahadur (2.35 crores), Dhadak 2 (3.65 crores), Maalik (4.02 crores), Metro In Dino (4.05 crores) and The Diplomat (4.03 crores), among others. The expectations were higher considering the fan base for the Masti franchise. However, the tough battle at the ticket windows has made the journey challenging.

Scores 2nd best opening in the franchise

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani’s film has also scored the second-best opening in the franchise. It earned 2X of Great Grand Masti but stayed behind Grand Masti.

Take a look at the opening day collection Masti franchise at the Indian box office (net colleection):

Grand Masti (2013): 12.5 crores Mastiii 4 (2025): 4.11 crores Great Grand Masti (2016): 2.5 crores Masti (2004): 1.80 crores

Box Office Summary Day 1

India net: 4.11 crores

India gross: 4.85 crores

