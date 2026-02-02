Over the years, Bollywood has delivered some truly unforgettable cop films – stories driven by intense performances, grounded storytelling, and strong emotions. With realistic portrayals of honest officers and hard-hitting police investigations, these films have consistently kept audiences hooked. In this list, we rank the top 10 must-watch Bollywood cop movies (post-1990), based on their IMDb ratings, along with details on where you can stream them today. If you enjoy gripping investigations, powerful performances, and edge-of-the-seat drama, this list is made for you.

1. Black Friday (2004)

Director : Anurag Kashyap

: Anurag Kashyap IMDb Rating : 8.4/10

: 8.4/10 Streaming On: YouTube (Rent or Buy)

Plot: Based on the 1993 Bombay bomb blasts, the film follows the police investigation into the terror attacks that shook the city. Told through multiple viewpoints, the film, directed by Anurag Kashyap, traces the events leading up to the blasts and the aftermath. It features Kay Kay Menon, Pawan Malhotra, Gajraj Rao, and Aditya Srivastava, among others.

2. Article 15 (2019)

Director : Anubhav Sinha

: Anubhav Sinha IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The hard-hitting cop drama revolves around an honest city cop (Ayushmann Khurrana), who is assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of two Dalit girls in a small village. He soon realizes that there is more to the case than meets the eye and tries to come to terms with the caste-based inequalities in the village.

3. Sarfarosh (1999)

Director : John Mathew Matthan

: John Mathew Matthan IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The cop action-drama features Aamir Khan in the role of an upright and determined cop, Ajay Rathod, who works in the crime branch. Many years ago, his brother was killed by terrorists, and now he makes it his mission to wipe out crime and criminals. The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Sonali Bendre, and Mukesh Rishi in important roles.

4. Gangajal (2003)

Director : Prakash Jha

: Prakash Jha IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: The impactful cop film follows an honest IPS officer (Ajay Devgn) who takes charge of a crime-ridden district dominated by corrupt politicians and ruthless criminals. As the justice system fails, he adopts extreme measures to restore order, leading to a violent battle between law, morality, and vigilantism.

5. Ab Tak Chhappan (2004)

Director : Shimit Amin

: Shimit Amin IMDb Rating : 7.8/10

: 7.8/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & SonyLIV

Plot: The film follows senior cop Sadhu Agashe (Nana Patekar), who has killed 56 criminals in police encounters. As political pressure increases, his methods come under scrutiny, forcing him to face the consequences of his actions and the changing priorities of the system he serves.

6. Shool (1999)

Director : Eeshwar Niwas

: Eeshwar Niwas IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Shemaroo Me

Plot: The intense cop drama follows an idealistic officer, Samar Pratap Singh (Manoj Bajpayee), who tries to control crime and corruption in a troubled town. His strict honesty creates enemies among powerful politicians and criminals, leading to constant pressure, danger, and a tough fight to protect the law and his own family.

7. Sehar (2005)

Director : Kabeer Kaushik

: Kabeer Kaushik IMDb Rating : 7.7/10

: 7.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video & Zee5

Plot: The film is about a tough police officer (Arshad Warsi) posted in Lucknow to control growing gang violence. He takes strict action against local criminals and their networks. As his crackdown intensifies, the film shows the risks and challenges he faces while trying to bring law and order to the city.

8. Khakee (2004)

Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar, Shemaroo Me

Plot: The film follows a senior police officer (Amitabh Bachchan), who is tasked with escorting a key witness from a small town to Mumbai. The dangerous journey turns into a tense chase as criminals and corrupt forces try to stop him, testing the team’s loyalty, courage, and commitment to justice. It also features Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor, and Atul Kulkarni in key roles.

9. Talaash (2012)

Director : Reema Kagti

: Reema Kagti IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The mystery thriller features Aamir Khan as a cop, who is assigned a high-profile murder case while dealing with his dark past and a depressed wife (Rani Mukerji). As the investigation moves forward, he gets unexpected help from a sex worker (Kareena Kapoor), who might be the key to unlocking the perplexing mystery.

10. Mardaani (2014)

Director : Pradeep Sarkar

: Pradeep Sarkar IMDb Rating : 7.3/10

: 7.3/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The cop action thriller revolves around how a senior and dedicated cop (Rani Mukerji) becomes hellbent on exposing the case of the kidnapping of young girls by a child trafficking mafia. The film also features Tahir Raj Bhasin as the main antagonist, who is the mastermind behind the human trafficking syndicate.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What To Watch!

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Rated Movies Of Sunny Deol Ranked: From Border 2 To Darr & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News