Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles, is rewriting history at the Indian box office. While it is on track to emerge as the numero uno of Bollywood, it is also set to become the highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Amid this, the film continues to set new benchmarks in advance bookings, and the stats that are coming in for the second Saturday, day 10, are insane and unreal. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales and prediction report!

As we shared in our report yesterday, the show count has been increased for the second weekend. On weekdays, it was dropped to 18,000, but on the second Friday, it crossed the 19,000 mark. There’s a slight drop as compared to the first weekend’s 20,000 shows across the country. At least in the Hindi market, there’s practically no competition at all. There’s one Hollywood film, Project Hail Mary, but it isn’t affecting the run of this Bollywood spy action thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 grosses 40 crore through day 10 advance booking

Coming to the advance booking update, it has been learned that Dhurandhar 2 has sold a whopping 9.5 lakh+ tickets for day 10. In terms of collection, the film has earned a mind-blowing 40.18 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through pre-sales of the second Saturday. In net collections, it equals 34 crore. Many big films struggle to reach 34 crore net on their second Saturdays, but here, the Ranveer Singh starrer is earning it through pre-sales alone.

Dhurandhar 2 will go full out as before the first show started, it had 3,500 fast-filling shows. Excluding the fast-filling shows, 120 shows are houseful across the country. With such a response in the advance booking stage, the film is heading for fireworks throughout the day.

Day 10 prediction: Targets a mammoth 2nd Saturday!

Considering pre-sales worth 34 crore net and an expected massive weekend crowd, Dhurandhar 2 targets a thunderous 59-60 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office on day 10. Out of this, the Hindi version is expected to contribute 53 crore net.

For those who don’t know, the biggest second Saturday belongs to Pushpa 2, which earned 63 crore net. The Dhurandhar sequel might just miss it, scoring the second-best second Saturday of all time. However, there’s also a chance the film could go overdrive and overtake Pushpa 2’s collections.

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