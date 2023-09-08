Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running shows; however, in recent months, it has often made the headlines for negative reasons – especially the allegations made by Babita’ Munmun Dutta. Another equally controversial personality is Rakhi Sawant, who is currently in the news due to drama between her and her alleged husband, Adil Khan Durrani. But what happens when they both come together?

We recently came across a picture of the two actresses posing together. While they look happy showing off their s*xy curves, the duo also have their booty touching. Scroll below to check it out and read some netizens’ comments on it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, a handle named ‘sunnobc’ shared an image of Rakhi Sawant and ‘Babita Iyer’ Munmun Dutta dressed as golden girls with trumpets in their mouths. Captioned “When you see it,” the picture – shared with the text ‘Jethalal disappointed,’ also sees a bad boy Kamal Hassan standing between the ladies.

In the picture, both Rakhi Sawant and Munmun Dutta strike a pose with their booty touching each other and in focus as they play the trumpet keys near their bust. The edited images have them both dressed in s*xy golden ensembles – that show off quite some skin and matching gold accessories on their heads. The morphed image sees Kamal Hassan wearing a black leather biker jacket with a bandana and black goggles.

Check out the edited image here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BAAP (@sunnobc)

Commenting on the video, one user wrote, “Babita ji sabko dikh gyi aur jo Rakhi Sawant hai wo nai dikhi 😂”

Another wondered, “Ye bich me Kamal Hassan hai kya?”

A third simply added, “Feeling sad for jetha ji…”

A fourth wrote, “Rakhi n babita ….with kamala hasan.😮”

The comments section also included several gif memes from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltha Chashma.

Let us know in the comments your thoughts about this morphed image of Rakhi Sawant, ‘Babita’ Munmun Dutta and Kamal Hassan.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Her Pregnancy Rumours & Morphed Images With A Bump Being Posted On Social Media: “I Don’t Give It Attention At All”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News