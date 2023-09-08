Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Her Pregnancy Rumours & Morphed Images With A Bump Being Posted On Social Media: “I Don’t Give It Attention At All”

Ankita Lokhande became a household name after playing ‘Archana Manav Deshmukh’ on Zee TV’s Pavitra Rishta for 5 years (2009–2014). Since then, she appeared in a couple more shows before entering Bollywood with performances in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Baaghi 3 and The Last Coffee.

While Ankita’s professional life is commendable, the actress has recently been making the headlines owing to her personal life. The actress – who married Vicky Jain in 2021- grabs the headlines with reports about them expecting their first child and pictures of her with a pregnant belly going viral on social media. After maintaining silence for a long time, she has finally broken the silence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent chat with ETimes TV (via India Today), Ankita Lokhande addressed her pregnancy rumours that make headlines from time to time. Breaking her silence on the same and commenting on her morphed images being circulated, she said, “It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t care about these rumours. I see so many times memes about me. There are also pictures of me having a baby bump on YouTube and social media, but I don’t give it attention at all.”

Ankita Lokhande continued, “Whether it is my career, my wedding or having a kid, whenever it has to happen it will happen. I don’t worry about any biological clock, jab jisko aana hoga aajayega koi rok nahi sakta bus Bhagwan ki wish honi chahiye.”

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021. In less than two years since then, the actress’s name has popped up several times regarding her pregnancy. While the couple are living their private life leisurely, rumours have it that they will be entering the Bigg Boss 18 house soon.

Do you agree with Ankita Lokhande’s philosophy? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2: ‘Fukra Insaan’ Abhishek Malhan Spends Quality Time With Jiya Shankar, Goes On A Long Drive With Her, Are They Indeed Dating?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News