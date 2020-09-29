The lockdown that followed the breakout of the Novel Coronavirus has led to many people taking up temporary jobs to pay the bills. Hit television show Balika Vadhu’s assistant director, Ram Vriksha Gaur, has been forced to sell vegetables to earn a living in Uttar Pradesh. Now reacting to the news is Anup Soni. Below is what the actor has to say.

For the unversed, Ram Vriksha Gaur was in Azamgarh of UP shooting for a film when the lockdown was imposed. The makers of the project told the director that it would take a year for the work to resume. Left with no options to earn bread, Gaur had to sell vegetables on a cart.

The news has now reached to Balika Vadhu actor Anup Soni. The actor in a tweet has announced that the team of the show has got in touch with the director and will help him as per India Today.

Reacting to Ram Vriksha Gaur’s news, Anup Soni wrote, “It’s sad…Our Balika vadhu team got to know and getting in touch with him to help.” The tweet has impressed Anup’s fans and Twitterati, who are hailing the actor for a quick response.

Meanwhile, Ram Vriksha Gaur in a chat with Mumbai Mirror yesterday said that he doesn’t regret doing the job. He even said that he is familiar with it. “I had come to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. We were here when the lockdown was announced and then it was not possible to return. The project we were working on was stopped and the producer said it would take another year or more to get back to work. I then decided to take on my father’s business and started selling vegetables on a handcart. I am familiar with the business and have no regrets,” Balika Vadhu assistant director Gaur said.

Talking about his journey with Balika Vadhu and Mumbai, Ram Vriksha Gaur said, “I went to Mumbai in 2002 with the help of my friend and writer Shahnawaz Khan. I worked in the light department and then in the production department of TV serials. I became an assistant director in the production of many serials first, then worked as the episode director and unit director for Balika Vadhu.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14 VIRAL Premiere Videos! Rubina Dilaik To Pavitra Punia – CONFIRMED Contestants

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube