Bigg Boss 14 has finally begun and we are absolutely loving it. This year, the contestants are really interesting who have a zeal to be in the house. Seniors Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan are throwing new challenges in front of them every day and we see them trying their level best to stay in the house. As we know, every season, we see some wild card entries on the show who join the show in the middle. Last season, we saw Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawala and Madhurima Tuli entering the Bigg Boss house as wild cards. This year, the reports are claiming that adult content star Sapna Sappu aka Sapna Bhabhi will be entering India’s most controversial house.

Sapna Bhabhi is famous for doing erotic roles in adult web shows. She started her acting career with 1998 film Gunda opposite Mithun Chakraborty. The actress has worked in Bhojpuri, Hindi, and Gujarati films.

According to media reports, Sapna Bhabhi split from her husband and after that, she returned to Mumbai and started working in semi-p*rn web shows. According to India Today, “She has acted in around 200 films in different languages including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Gujarati in the last 20 years. But a few years ago, after her marriage, she quit her acting career and shifted to Gujarat. She recently made a comeback with erotic web shows.”

Speaking about Sapna Bhabhi’s story, she is a single mother to a five-year-old son Tiger. The actress is also fighting a legal case with her estranged husband. She is candid about doing bold content and the compromises she made for the roles. Sapna is also vocal about being betrayed in love by producers, lovers and her husband.

Sapna Bhabhi’s entry in Bigg Boss 14 is surely a guarantee to high TRPS. We are desperately waiting for her arrival on the show. What’s your opinion? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

