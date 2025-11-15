Nishaanchi 2 Trailer Review: Anurag Kashyap Brings The Most Unnecessary Sequel Of The Year

What is the basic necessity of a trailer? Well, for starters, it should actually make us eager to watch a film, not one that shows you the entire film already! Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi 2 trailer belongs to the latter! Honestly, there is a huge disappointment when a film that bears the shadow of a visionary like Kashyap betrays its genre!

Starring Aishwary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto, and others, the film was supposed to release in two parts. But after the first part failed miserably in the theaters, the second part has arrived directly on Prime Video. In fact, the trailer of the sequel hands you major twists, climax, in fact, almost the entire story on a platter!

The two-minute-long trailer of Nishaanchi 2 leaves no room for curiosity. In fact, when I watched the first part, I was irritated with the cliffhanger. In fact, most of the people in my theater were! A sequel to this was absolutely unnecessary, and two films could be properly edited into one!

However, what hurts more is that this two-part film is an Anurag Kashyap product! Whenever his name is associated with something, the expectations rise naturally! We expect something that is rational, emotional, dark, makes sense – in short, entertainment that is meaningful in some sense!

Nishaanchi 2 trailer is the exact antithesis of these expectations – too generic and absolutely unnecessary! Any which way, I did not expect this to be a box office blockbuster, but I expected an extraordinary, out-of-the-box film. To be honest, it could have been that film as well, if edited properly!

Now the trailer of the second part does not ring a bell. We all know the story of this film already. Do we really need this film? Probably just to finish what was started!

Check out the trailer of the film here.

