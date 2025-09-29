Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor’s Homebound, which is also India’s official entry to the Oscars, was finally released in the theaters this week after circling in festival circuits and impressing audiences worldwide. With terrific word-of-mouth, the emotional drama is growing at the box office.

Neeraj Ghaywan’s Film Performs Better Than Nishaanchi!

Neeraj Ghaywan’s film has a limited release in India, and it is churning out some great numbers with almost 100 shows in Delhi and almost 150 shows in Mumbai. The film in three days, has managed to perform much better than Anurag Kashyap’s masala flick Nishaanchi.

Homebound Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, September 28, Homebound earned 52 lakh at the box office. This was a growth of almost 73% from the opening day, which earned only 30 lakh on Friday. Anurag Kashyap‘s film managed to earn 93 lakh in three days.

Check out the breakdown of Neeraj Ghaywan’s film at the box office in three days.

Day 1: 30 lakh

Day 2: 50 lakh

Day 3: 52 lakh

Total: 1.32 crore

Homebound Ticket Sales

The film is showing gradual growth at the ticket window, with the ticket sales managing to grow on BMS. In its first weekend, the emotional drama managed to register a ticket sales of 23.52K on BookMyShow.

About Homebound

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and rated 7.7 on IMDb, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. The official synopsis of the film says, “Two friends from a North Indian village pursue police jobs seeking dignity, but their friendship strains as desperation grows in their quest.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

