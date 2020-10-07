When Akshay Kumar Made Rana Daggubati Attend A Radio Show At 5:45 AM!

Superstar Akshay Kumar is an early riser, and he makes sure his co-stars, too, adapt that aspect of his lifestyle while working with him.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who has worked with Akshay in “Baby” and “Housefull 4“, recently recalled how the latter took him to attend a radio interview at 5:45 am!

“Come to Bombay and work with Akshay Kumar, and you have a different perspective on what Bombay does. Half of my life in Bombay, I was with Akshay Kumar. (I) Did films like ‘Baby‘ and ‘Housefull‘. He took me at 5:45 for a radio show, beat that!” Rana Daggubati recalled.

Apart from sharing his experience of working with Akshay Kumar, Rana Daggubati also spoke about his newly-married life. He married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8 in the presence of close family and friends at a film studio in Hyderabad.

“It (film studio) was five minutes from my house. Only two friends of mine were at the wedding. They were, like, 30 people — I think less than that. Everyone was tested and then there was a huge lawn where only 30 people were present, so it was fine,” Rana said.

“I shot my wedding in VR and sent it to my family, who couldn’t come and I sent them VR headsets to watch it. This is for real. We shot in virtual reality and sent a bunch of VR boxes and sweets and stuff for family and some friends. So, they got to see it live,” he added while interacting with Neha Dhupia on her show, “JioSaavn No Filter Neha”.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka got engaged in a close-knit family ceremony. He tweeted a picture of both and captioned it, “And she said Yes.” The couple were dressed in traditional attire. Much like their engagement, the wedding ceremony will be in the presence of family and close friends. To manage all the ceremonies a special team will arrive from Delhi. They will ensure the best of both the cultures adds soul to the celebrations.

