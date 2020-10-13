Kerala Film Awards: Suraj Venjaramoodu Beats Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil – Winners List OUT!

On expected lines, seasoned veterans of the Kerala film industry failed to make the grade in the annual Kerala State Film Awards for 2019, which were announced here on Tuesday by Culture Minister A.K. Balan.

Advertisement

The best actor award went to popular comedian and character actor Suraj Venjaramoodu for his roles in “Android Kunjappen” and “Vikurthi”. He left seasoned veterans like Mammootty, Mohanlal far behind and also edged out his nearest rival Fahad Faasil, who had to settle for the best character actor award.

Advertisement

“This is a great responsibility for me and I am greatly happy about this award. I am really thankful to those who took me in the two films. Now my wish is we all want the old normal to return, as Covid has really caused havoc. We all want the theatres to open and the audience to be back and wish and pray it happens,” said Venjaramoodu.

Balan said that it was very difficult for the awards jury led by ace cinematographer Madhu Ambatt, who had to sit in quarantine for 2 weeks and do the job.

“In all 119 films including five children’s films competed for the honours and the highlight has been that 71 films was directed by debut directors, which clearly shows that the industry here is doing well,” said Balan.

Incidentally, whenever the Left is in office, the award winners are mostly the ones who are nowhere near the veterans of the industry, be it in acting or in the technical arena. Balan emphasised this point by naming the best actor award winners in the past four years.

Among the films that went before the jury was the costliest Malayalam film “Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham” directed by Priyadarshan.

However he did not have to return empty handed, as his son Siddharth Priyadarshan won a special jury award for special effects.

The 35-year-old actress and model Kani Kusruti won the best actress award for her role in the film “Biriyani”.

“Vasanthi” was adjudged the best film.

Lijo Jose Perillasery won the best director award for his film “Jellikettua”.

“The awards will be given away at a function to be held here in the last week of December,” added Balan. Have a look at the complete list of winners below:

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenchira

Best Actor – Suraj Venjaramoodu, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25 and Vikruthi

Best Actress – Kani Kusruti, Biriyani

Best Director – Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu

Best Character Actor – Fahad Faasil, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Character Actress – Swasika, Vasanthi

Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic Value – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Children’s Film – Nani

Best Screenplay (Original) – Rahman Brothers, Vasanthi

Best Screenplay (Adapted) – PS Rafeeque, Thottappan

Best Child Artist (Male) – Vasudev Sajeesh Mara, Sullu and Kallanottam

Best Child Artist (Female) – Catherine Viji, Nani

Best Debut Director – Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, Android Kunjappan Version 5.25

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam, Kumbalangi Nights

Best Male Singer – Najim Arshad

Best Female Singer – Madhusree Narayanan

Best Background Music – Ajmal Hassbulla, Vrithakrithiyulla Chathura

Best Editor – Kiran Das, Ishq

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair, Kenchira

Best Sound Design – Shrisankar Gopinath and Vishnu Govind, Unda and Ishq

Best Sound Mixing – Kannadan, Jallikattu

Best Sync Sound – Harikumar Madhavan Nair, Nani

Best Choreography – Brinda and Prasanna Sujith, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Dubbing Artist (Male) – Vineeth, Lucifer and Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham

Best Dubbing Artist (Female) – Shruthi Ramachandram, Kamala

Best Makeup Artist – Ranjith Ambady, Helen

Best Costume Designer – Ashokan Alapuzha, Kenchira

Best Art Director – Jyothish Sankar, Kumbalangi Nights and Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25

Special Jury mention – Anna Ben for Helen, Nivin Pauly for Moothon and Priyamvadha Krishna for Thottapan

Must Read: Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas Receives A ‘Special Welcome’ Post His Discharge From Hospital

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube