Since its premiere last month, Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news every single day. While this is good news for the show, sometimes it has made headline for what ex-contestants and others (celebs and public) have to say. Recently, Arshi Khan, who was part of the controversial reality show in 2017 (Bigg Boss 11), spoke about it. Read on to know what she said.

Arshi, who is a model by profession, compared this season’s Eijaz Khan to last Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla. So what similarity did she draw between the two you ask? Well, it’s the show’s treatment to them that she finds the same.

In a conversation with SpotboyE, Arshi Khan revealed that she feels that makers of Bigg Boss 14 are biased towards Eijaz Khan. She compared it to the similar treatment Sidharth Shukla received last season. The Vish actress said, “Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss is a show where everything is real, still editing can make it completely a different story. From what is happening to something that is not happening. Editing and cuts changes things completely. So at times, it’s a risk for contestants over the image. They are trying to show Kavita Kaushik in a bad light whereas they are completely biased towards Eijaz Khan and showing him as a victim. In the last season also, they were completely biased towards Sidharth Shukla.”

Arshi Khan further added that she doesn’t want to take names as she will get trolled again on social media. For those who do not know, Arshi has been trolled by Sidharth Shukla’s fans earlier for her comments about him. She said, “I don’t even want to take the name or else the social media superstar will get me trolled again. I am not afraid about trolling but just helping people to save some money and use it for some social cause. These days even if you have real fans on social media, it doesn’t make you a hit. Anyone can trend themselves by paying. So, coming to the point this time, Eijaz might be special and they want him to win. But I feel Kavita (Kaushik) is being real and I can see boys playing boy cards.”

Do you think Eijaz Khan is receiving special treatment this season? Also, do you see Kkavyanjali actor lifting the Bigg Boss 14 trophy? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

