TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is all set to step into on Bigg Boss 14 house this weekend. A new promo has been released and BB 14 fans and Ekta’s followers are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of her on the controversial reality show. Read on to know what she did on the show.

Ekta will be adding her own magic on Bigg Boss Season 14. Sharing a Promo on her Instagram handle, Ekta can be heard saying that BB 14 house is full of entertainment, and now she is all set to take it top-notch in the upcoming episode. She is all set to increase the dose of entertainment with host Salman Khan during the Weekend Ka Vaar.

Interestingly Ekta Kapoor will not grace the show alone, she will be accompanied by Divyenndu Sharma. Both will be seen to promote their recently launched web show ‘Bicchoo Ka Khel’ and spend some fun-loving moments with the contestants. Sharing the promo on Instagram, she wrote,” #BiggBoss ka entertainment quotient badhaane, pehli baar aa rahi hain entertainment queen @ektarkapoor!!!💃 Dekhiye unhe on #WeekendKaVaar kal raat 9 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss14 #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @plaympl @daburdantrakshak @tresemmeindia @lotus_herbals”

Check out the Bigg Boss 14 promo here:

Talking about the web series, along with Divyenndu Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Zeishan Quadri, Satyajit Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, Gagan Anand, Akanksha Thakur, and Abhinav Anand will be seen in lead roles. Ekta Kapoor’s crime thriller has received a positive response from the critics and the audience.

While Ekta and Divyenndu are expected to set the floor on fire with their never-before-seen avatar, it is worth pointing out that she has appeared on the show previously as well. However, it is the first time that she will be entering the Bigg Boss house.

Numerous celebs have graced the show in the past few weeks and now its time for the audience to gear up for watching the television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor and Divyenndu Sharma. We are thrilled to watch the duo meet the contestants inside the BB house.

What do you think? Are you also thrilled as we are? Let us know in the comments.

