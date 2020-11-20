We all are aware of the cold war between Bollywood actor Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek. The war, which started a long time ago shows no signs of abating. In fact, the feud got worse after Krushna stayed away from the episode of The Kapil Sharma show which had Govinda coming in as a guest.

For those who came in late, Krushna is a regular entertainer on the said show. His staying away from the Govinda episode is a clear and public declaration of the mutual hostility that threatens to keep the uncle-nephew apart.

Recently Krishna Abhishek opened up about his feud with Govinda and said, “Yes, I refused to do the episode featuring my Maama Govinda, as there are some differences between us, and I didn’t want any of our issues to affect the show. For comedy to be effective, you need to work in a warm, friendly atmosphere. Laughter can only be generated in the midst of good relations.”

It is rumoured that the differences between Krushna Abhishek and his iconic uncle have more to do with the mutual differences between their wives. Says Krushna affectionately, “I love Govinda Maama a lot. And I know he loves me as much, which is why he has the right to be upset with me. And I love him too much to face him now when things are the way they are between us. I wouldn’t be able to stop my tears. So it’s best not to do the episode. I’ve been very close to him. I’ve stayed at his home with him and his family. Jitna hi pyar hai, utni hi duree ho gayee hai (despite our mutual affection we are now distanced from one another).”

We really hope that things get better between these two and we see a patch-up happening soon.

