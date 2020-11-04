Vidyut Jammwal: “Breaking Bricks Is Awesome, But So Is Breaking Your Own Barriers”

Actor Vidyut Jammwal says he is driven by the need to constantly challenge himself.

Advertisement

The actor often posts videos of him inspiring people to stay fit. Vidyut has done the full backbend pose, walked on water, extinguished numerous candles by the motion of his hand, push-ups on moving escalators, knocked off caps of three bottles in one kick and more.

Advertisement

“I am driven by the need to constantly challenge myself. It is very flattering that so many people are inspired with the way I train, but through the work I do, I always want the key takeaway to be that every individual must challenge themselves regardless of what they do for a living,” Vidyut said.

“Breaking bricks is awesome, but so is breaking your own barriers,” Vidyut Jammwal added.

Vidyut was recently seen in the digitally-released film, “Khuda Haafiz“. He will next star in the film’s second chapter.

Meanwhile, Bollywood action hero and fitness enthusiast Vidyut Jammwal says he takes inspiration from the agility and fierceness of tigers and incorporates the same in life.

“Tigers teach us so many attributes that are applicable towards shaping our personalities, and I often take inspiration from their agility and fierceness in several aspects of my life,” said Vidyut.

Must Read: Box Office: Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Is All-Time Highest Grosser Of November, Akshay Kumar Follows

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube