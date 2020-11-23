While Ranbir Kapoor is off to Dubai for reasons yet unknown, there’s news coming in about Alia Bhatt too joining him over there. It’s been five days since Ranbir left Mumbai to be in Dubai. Interestingly, Alia’s best friend, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor is also in Dubai.

While talking Akanksha’s Instagram account, we got to know that she’s also in Dubai in the Five Palms Jumeirah hotel. She’s there with a bunch of friends, and if we join the dots, it seems Alia will join them too.

Check out pictures from Akanksha Ranjan’s latest Instagram stories:

A source close to us informed, “Alia Bhatt was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi till yesterday. She was seen shooting for the film yesterday and apparently today she left for Dubai.”

Now, if we go by the source’s quote of Alia leaving for Dubai and we already have two darlings of her life over there, it’s no rocket science to decipher that they all will be spending quality time together. Some users on Twitter also suggested that Ranbir Kapoor is in Dubai for his childhood friend Binoy Gandhi’s wedding.

Check out the tweet below:

“Ranbir Kapoor is probably in Dubai for Binoy’s wedding, same for Akansha, Alia will probably join them as soon as possible.”

Ranbir Kapoor is probably in Dubai for Binoy’s wedding, same for Akansha, Alia will probably join them as soon as possible pic.twitter.com/mYlI8IyRDV — Ashh-loove ♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with a fan in Dubai.

“[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Dubai.”

[New Pictures] Ranbir Kapoor snapped in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/uE3sfP5Um6 — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) November 23, 2020

Yesterday, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with her pet cat Edward, whom she lovingly calls her muse. Alia posted a photo on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen holding Edward and looking at him lovingly.

“My muse,” Alia captioned the image, which currently has 229K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Alia recently shared that she was missing her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and that has made her look back at moments they spent together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama Brahmastra, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

