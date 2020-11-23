Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who impressed us with his performance in his lead role in Kalyug (2005), recently shared a picture on social media and it caught our attention. Scroll down to see what he posted and the captioned he attached to it.

Kunal took to Instagram and shared a shirtless video of him working out. In the clip, the Traffic Signal actor is seen working on strengthening his muscles by doing some intense pull-ups.

Kunal Kemmi captioned the video, “Work in progress. Diet not so much #stepbysteprepbyrep” In the clip, the actor is wearing only a pair of black basketball shorts. while sweating it out.

At the time of going online, Kunal Kemmu’s post earned over 32K likes on the photo-sharing website. Many fans of the actor took to the comments section and shared their thoughts on his fitness and shirtless bod.

In the video, the actor’s recent tattoo is also visible. Sharing the picture on social media recently, he captioned the post, “It’s finally completed. I never posted this tattoo since it wasn’t complete even though I’ve had it since 2016… But finally after almost about 30 hours split over an average of 6 hours per session it’s done and I love it.”

On the work front, Kunal Kemmu was recently seen in the digitally released film, Lootcase. The film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He even received an appreciation note from Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan for his performance in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial.

The Malang actor was also seen in the second instalment of the ZEE5’s web-series Abhay.

