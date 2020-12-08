While everyone is planning their wedding amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani seems to be not in a hurry to get married during the pandemic. The singer and coach of “The Voice” have recently got engaged to her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Shelton had proposed to Gwen at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. They had been spending the majority of the lockdown period together with her kids at his ranch. The couple took to Instagram on October 27 to announce their engagement.

Gwen Stefani appeared on ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’ where she raved about how she and Blake Shelton are meant to be together. Gwen said, “It’s so funny to even say ‘engaged.’ It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

Gwen Stefani also talked about her wedding plans with Seacrest. She said that she wants to have a wedding in the “post-pandemic world” as she wishes her parents to attend her wedding no matter what. She said, “I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation. Like, I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing.”

The Voice coach further said, “Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re going to see what happens in the next few months.”

Gwen Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three kids- Kingston (14), Zuma (12) and Apollo (6). While it’s a second marriage for Gwen, for Shelton it would the third marriage. He divorced his first wife Kaynette Gern in 2006 and divorced his second wife, a country singer Miranda Lambert, in 2015.

Recently, the singer also released solo non-holiday song “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” which is her first solo since 2016’s This Is What the Truth Feels Like.

