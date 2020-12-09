Sana Khan is currently celebrating her honeymoon in Srinagar with husband Anas Sayied and their pictures and videos are going viral on social media. The couple tied the knot recently and have been making headlines for a while now.

Sana has been giving a sneak peek to all her Instagram followers by sharing pictures and videos from mini Switzerland aka Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Sana Khan also shared the pictures of Dal Lake from Srinagar and a video of herself sitting next to the heater, saying, “Baaki kuch ho na ho, boss yeh na ho na, aapki toh maut hai bhai. Itni paagal jaisi thandi hai idhar (If it weren’t for this heater, we’d be dead. It’s freezing here).”

She made herself the famous Kahwa tea of Kashmir and shared the video of the same on her Instagram stories.

Take a look at her stories here:

Sana Khan also shared a video of herself getting a COVID-19 test done on Instagram. She captioned it, “COVID Test 🤪”.

Meanwhile, Sana’s wedding with Anas Sayied came as a surprise to all her fans and sharing the good news on her Instagram, she captioned the picture, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya. And reunite us in jannah.”

A while ago, the Jai Ho actress shared the video reciting a verse from Quran with her husband on Instagram and captioned it, “Ayatul kursi “The Throne” Protects you from evil eyes make sure u recite it after every namaz n before leaving home. Always recite this surah with ur spouse before they leave home for work.”

Also, Sana Khan quit showbiz a while ago and revealed the same on her Instagram with a long note where she spoke of serving humanity thereafter.

What are your thoughts on Sana’s honeymoon pics with husband Anas Sayied from Srinagar? Tell us in the comments below.

