Choreographer Remo D’Souza, who became a household name as the judge from Zee TV’s Dance India Dance, has reportedly suffered a heart attack. The dancer, who is also a Bollywood film director, has is now hospitalised.
Remo’s last feature film was the 2020 hit dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The flick featured Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhu Deva in pivotal roles.
According to a report in IWM Buzz, Remo D’Souza was rushed to Kokilaben hospital after he suffered the attack. The report also states that he has undergone an angioplasty surgery and is currently stable.
Hearing this news, many fans of Remo D’Souza have taken to social media wishing him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Get well soon sir Praying for you everything will be alright Take care sir” Another tweeted, “@remodsouza Get Well Soon!!! ❤ “A third wrote, “Get well soon @remodsouza sir” Another send regards writing, “My prayers are with you @remodsouza”
Koimoi wishes Remo D’Souza a speedy recovery.
Recently, Remo told IANS that he feels compassionate towards struggling artistes. He said, “I feel more compassionate for budding talents and strugglers because I have been there, know exactly how it feels like a talented youngster without the right opportunity or a series of rejections. With years of hard work and appreciation, I have created my space, so I am quite focused on giving chance to new talent. I started doing that with dancers but then I realised that songs are an integral part of our dance, and budding singers also face the same struggle as dancers and choreographers.”
