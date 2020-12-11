Whenever we see a romantic movie, don’t we all secretly wish our love stories also to be like that shown in the movies? Most of the times people get away by saying ‘Aisa sirf filmo me hota hai’. But, there is one such real-life couple whose love story appears to have come out straight from a fairy-tale. And that is our very own Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma who have changed the definition of love for all of us.

Virushka, as their fans lovingly call them, are celebrating 3 years of togetherness today. We cannot get enough of this gorgeous looking couple, and you will agree when we say that they are the trendsetters of our generation with whatever they do. So continue reading further and allow yourselves to be taken into a journey of love with Virat and Anushka, as we list down 4 trends that they happily started.

Aspirational Destination Wedding In Italy

We just want you to rewind your memory and take you back to the month of December 2017. Remember how we all were awestruck with the wedding pictures and videos of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma? Well, the couple were the first ones to tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy in such a grand way. From the exotic locations to the breathtakingly beautiful scenery, everything was perfect at their wedding, and somewhere we all have visited that place in our dreams, haven’t we? Hahaha…

‘Din Shagna Da’ Trend At Bridal Entry

Well, we need not elaborate much on the fact that every other bride chooses this Jasleen Royal song at her entry on her D-day. Who started this trend? No points for guessing it guys, it was our very Anushka Sharma, who made her bridal entry look so dreamy with this song playing in the background that we girls cannot imagine any other song whenever thinking of our bridal entry. Right girls?

Pastel Wedding Attires

I think it just comes natural to us Indians, that whenever we talk about wedding attires, the first colour that comes to our minds is red. If it is not red, then we are not talking about the bride. But, off late, this perception is changing slowly and steadily. Now, more girls are readily trying to experiment with pastel shades for their wedding attire and all thanks to Anushka. My God! How gorgeous the actress looked in her baby pink lehenga. Not only common girls but even personalities like Neha Kakkar went the pastel way for her D-day.

Anushka Accompanying Virat For His Matches

I am not saying that we have not seen a cricketer wife travelling with her husband to see their matches and support them. But, when we talk about Anushka Sharma, who is one of the topmost actresses of Bollywood, she takes out time from her hectic schedule to make sure that she travels with Virat Kohli during most of his matches. The wifey makes sure that she keeps boosting the motivation of her cricketer hubby when he is on the field. From flying kisses to cheers, she does it all and continues to do so even during her pregnancy.

Now you tell us, aren’t these two couple goals? Wouldn’t you trade anything to be in their shoes right now?

Anyway, Happy Anniversary Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma! We hope you keep setting trends for the rest of your lives.

