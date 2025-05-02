Indian filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is well-known for directing terrific thrillers like Kahaani, Jaane Jaan, and Badla, took to his social media platform earlier today. In his X (Twitter) post, he recollected an old yet interesting incident from the year 1989 when he wrote to ‘The Apu Trilogy’ director Satyajit Ray asking for a job. He further confessed that in the letter, he wrote that he was willing to do any job provided he (Satyajit Ray) would teach me how to draw. Because he loved Ray’s illustrations and the stories he wrote and told.

Sujoy Ghosh’s First Rejection

Incredibly, Satyajit Ray was courteous and humble enough to send a reply to a stranger asking for a job. You can read the contents of the letter written by Satyajit Ray to Sujoy Ghosh here.

let me tell you a story of rejection. bang after my university, like most of us, i had no clue what to do. all I knew was that i loved loved loved his illustrations and the stories he wrote and told. so computer science degree gaye tel lene — i wrote to him saying I was willing… pic.twitter.com/cchivsbHyH — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) May 2, 2025

When Sujoy Ghosh Adapted Satyajit Ray’s AI-Based Short Story

Some of you might be unaware of the fact that Sujoy Ghosh had once adapted Satyajit Ray’s short story, which he wrote in 1976. It was for a short film directed by him, which featured Parambrata Chatterjee and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. The film’s plot revolves around the titular housekeeping robot Anukul (played by Parambrata Chatterjee), who is bought by a school teacher (played by Saurabh Shukla) to be his perfect servant.

The android gradually evolves into a sentient and artificially intelligent being. But the story takes a drastic turn when the teacher is visited by his cousin brother who hates androids. You can stream the immensely watchable short film on YouTube below and see how Satyajit Ray’s stories were unbelievably ahead of their time.

Satyajit Ray’s Legacy

Satyajit Ray is regarded as one of the greatest Indian filmmakers the Indian film industry has ever seen. In addition to directing more than 35 films, including his widely acclaimed directorial debut ‘Pather Panchali’, the legendary filmmaker also created memorable characters like Feluda and Professor Shonku. Satyajit Ray is the winner of multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards.

He also received many awards from reputed international film festivals like Cannes. After he died in 1992, the maestro left behind him an unmatched cinematic legacy that will inspire generations.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Jeetendra & Hema Malini’s Wedding ‘Under Family Pressure’ Was Ruined By Dharmendra & Ekta Kapoor’s Mom – The Weird Love Square Story!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News