Rajkummar Rao is prepping hard for his forthcoming role in the comedy, Badhaai Do. The actor revealed on Tuesday that he is working on a new body as well as a new mindset for the upcoming film.

Rajkummar shared a photograph on his verified Instagram account where he is seen lifting weight. The actor has acquired a beefed-up body for his role of a police officer, and he flaunts his all-new muscular frame in the picture.

“#WorkInProgress To get a new look for a new character, need to get a new body and a new mindset. #BadhaiDo #Bemehnati,” the actor captioned the photo.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film casts Rajkummar with Bhumi Pednekar. In the film, Rajkummarplays the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi.

The film has been penned by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. Harshavardhan Kulkarni will direct the film.

A few days ago, Rajkummar Rao took to the social media platform telling all that he struggles to write Instagram captions. His post read, “Where do I find a new caption each time? This is not your problem alone, we all face this. So I thought why not turn this problem into my caption, because often the solution remains hidden within the problem.”

Other than Badhai Do, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen in Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy ‘Second Innings.’

