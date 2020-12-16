It’s a known fact that Meghna Gulzar is making her next film Vicky Kaushal which is the biopic of Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw. The film was announced earlier in June this year and the first look of the actor was quite intriguing.

But do you know superstar Aamir Khan was also envisioned for the role? Yes, that’s true! But before you reach any conclusion, read the story for details.

It so happened that Journalist-Writer Afsana Ahmed took to Twitter to ask how no one has thought about making a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw. “Wondering why no one attempted a biopic on #FieldMarshal #SamManeckshaw ? His famous operations, missions & other tales of valour are waiting to be heard! #SURRENDERED” she tweeted and asked.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta replied her and informed that the project is already in making. “Meghna Gulzar is making it with Vickey Kaushal.” he wrote.

This is when she replied that she was approached for the project by a senior editor and they had Aamir Khan in mind for it. In the same sentence, she also added that Vicky Kaushal looks apt in the first look. Afsana tweeted, “Oh ya!! Totally forgot! Actually,before Meghna’s project, a senior editor’d approached me with a script ( #SamManeckshaw famous operations) n we had #AamirKhan in mind. We were working on certain angles & then this happened.. Now @vickykaushal09 with his new look seems apt.”

Actually,before Meghna’s project, a senior editor’d approached me with a script ( #SamManeckshaw famous operations) n we had #AamirKhan in mind. We were working on certain angles & then this happened..

What are your thoughts on this? Isn’t that amazing?

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan is currently working on his upcoming biggie Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will reportedly have cameos from Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. While Shah Rukh’s cameo will be a character back in the time of Raj set around the DDLJ era, Salman’s cameo will be seen in his Prem avatar for this social comedy. According to Bollywood Hungama, the Dabangg actor agreed to Aamir’s request to do a cameo in his film. LSC was scheduled for Christmas 2020 release. However, due to pandemic, it got postponed and will now release on Christmas 2021.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan who earlier helmed Secret Superstar.

