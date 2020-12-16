Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut Twitter war is the talk of the town these days. Both the actors have been arguing like cats and dogs on the microblogging site and the internet is divided into two parts.

Kangana tweeted, “Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?.”

Replying to Kangana Ranaut on Twitter, Diljit Dosanjh gave a befitting reply and tweeted, “Suneya C.. Poonch Sidhi Ni Ho Sakdi.. Confirm Ho Geya Bai..”

Suneya C.. Poonch Sidhi Ni Ho Sakdi.. Confirm Ho Geya Bai.. 😂 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 16, 2020

Diljit dancing on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ in the background after tweeting this. Haha!

Also, a while ago, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter official account to share one of her decked up looks. She tweeted, “Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #DiljitKittheaa? Everyone is looking for him here on Twitter”

As expected, Diljit Dosanjh did not hold himself back. However, he did have a hilarious take to Kangana’s question. The Good Newwz actor responded, “Subha Uth Ke GYM Laya.. Fer Sara Din Kam Kita .. Hun Mai Saun Lagga Haan.. AH Lao Fadh Lao MERA SCHEDULE #MeraSchedule #AaJa #Aaja.”

Meanwhile, the Manikarnika actress in the morning too slammed Diljit Dosanjh along with Priyanka Chopra yesterday. She asked them to at least hear out the Farmers’ bill if they truly cared about the farmers. Furthermore, she questioned them if they want to be in the good books of the anti-nationalists.

What are your thoughts on Diljit’s reply to Kangana Ranaut? Tell us in the comments below.

