It is never so easy for anyone to pick between the 3 Khans. Be it, directors or actresses who have worked with all three of them, all of them get stuck in this one question – which Khan is better amongst Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan? Well, we put the south sensation Lakshmi Manchu in this spot, and her reply was so much fun that we thought of sharing it with you guys too.

Lakshmi happened to spend a lovely evening with us over a Zoom video call (thanks to the pandemic). She was all smiles as her YouTube show ‘Coming Back To Life With Lakshmi’ has hit the right chords and is being loved by all. Anyway, do you want to know who did she choose between Aamir, Shah Rukh and Salman? Well, then for that you will have to keep scrolling down.

We were playing a fun game with Lakshmi Manchu, in which we happened to ask her that would she ever chose a Shah Rukh Khan film over a Salman Khan film? She paused for a moment and then replied, “No! I don’t know who I would pick. I don’t think anyone has the swag that Salman Bhai has. But, Shah Rukh has always been like a lover boy.” Now that was quite diplomatic, wasn’t it?

Anyway, immediately after that, Lakshmi Manchu said, “But, I always felt it was cheating with Aamir if I was in love with Shah Rukh. So I kept my loyalties with him until Ranveer Singh came along. And now I don’t know who I love more.”

We always thought till now that Lakshmi loved Aamir hands down! But we never knew that Ranveer would steal the show. Wait till you hear the answer to the next question.

We then decided to make it a little difficult for Lakshmi Manchu and asked her to chose between Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. Very smartly, she answered, “I will take the single man, Salman,” and laughed.

