Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda has confessed that food makes him a happy man.

Advertisement

Vijay posted a picture on Instagram, where he is seen sitting in a restaurant and holding a dish in his hand. In the photo, he wears a powder navy blue T-shirt and has left his hair open.

Advertisement

“Food makes me happy. French Gastronomy – is a must-try!” Vijay Deverakonda wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vijay Deverakonda’s next is tentatively titled “Fighter“. He will also be seen alongside actress Ananya Panday in a multilingual film that will mark his Bollywood debut. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Must Read: Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava Celebrate Daughter Mehr’s First Birthday; Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani & More Celebs Shower Love

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube