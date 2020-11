Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday posted an Instagram birthday wish for his brother Aparshakti Khurana.

On the social media app, Ayushmann revealed a story from their childhood which he has never shared before with Aparshakti.

“When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh).” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote.

“And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana,” Ayushmann Khurrana added.

Along with the post, he shared a few pictures of him with Aparshakti.

Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city, and has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.

