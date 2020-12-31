Actress Ananya Panday is working towards becoming the real her, according to her new poolside post on social media.

Ananya has posted a string of bikini pictures on Instagram, where she sits by the poolside. In one of the frames, she tucks into a burger.

“Progressively becoming the real me,” she wrote as the caption.

Ananya’s latest release on OTT was the film “Khaali Peeli“. She is now shooting Shakun Batra’s untitled film, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress also has a film coming up with Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday has shared some good memories of her lockdown experience. Unlike most people, she did not engage in multiple household chores. On a lighter note, she says she has been banned from all such activity by her family.

During the lockdown, many celebrities took to social media to post their photos and videos sweeping, mopping or doing the dishes, but Ananya’s posts had nothing to do with such activities.

“I think I am banned from doing house work. I don’t think anyone in my family would appreciate it if I did any house work because I am not very good at it,” Ananya told IANS.

“I tried a little bit of everything like I helped my sister in cooking. She didn’t allow me to do it, but I cleaned my closet. I kept my room really neat and clean. I guess that counts. I decorated my Christmas tree with my sister,” she quipped.

Spending time with family, of course, makes it to her good memories list.

“I got to spend a lot of time with my family. I got to watch a lot of movies and do a lot of stuff,” she said.

The time off made her binge-watch shows on OTT

