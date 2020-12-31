When Sandeep Reddy Vanga made his Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh in 2019, not a single trade pundit predicted it to gross over 300 crores at the box office. As per reports, he’s back with yet another film starring Ranbir Kapoor, and we don’t know what exactly to expect from that.

It was reported today that a special announcement is to be made on 1st January 2021 at 12.01 am regarding the announcement of the film. But that’s not it, now the news coming in is that Sara Ali Khan might also be a part of this delightful casting coup.

Why do we say this a casting coup? Because reports also state that it’s ladened with the cast such as Parineeti Chopra, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. Now, will Sara replace Parineeti or does the story has space for both of them? That’s something; we’ll have to wait to know.

As per Filmfare, “Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known to be quite picky and particular about his casting. Even for Arjun Reddy’s remake, he was very sure who he sees playing the leading man in Bollywood even though some of the big names were running contenders.”

The report also adds, “This time he teams up with Ranbir Kapoor, and they want to make sure that they get the right female lead.” It further states that Sara Ali Khan has already auditioned for the film and it’s to be seen where this goes next.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been in the news due to his engagement and wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt. They are making a lot of noise over their New Year’s getaway. While most B’Town couples are seen travelling for a romantic getaway, for Ralia it’s different. Accompanying them are Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and close family members. If that isn’t enough, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted in Ranthambore too.

