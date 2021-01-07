Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared his mantra of success. He has urged everyone to go get what is theirs.

Varun posted a picture on Instagram where he flaunts washboard abs in a shirtless pose, wearing black basketball shorts, against the backdrop of a bright blue sky and the ocean.

“Go get what’s yours,” Varun Dhawan wrote.

Varun Dhawan was recently seen in his digitally released film “Coolie No 1“, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. Recently, he shared that recreating a classic was a surreal experience, adding that he wanted to make a film that would regale the whole family.

“The experience of recreating a classic film that I grew up watching has been surreal, and it is humbling to receive so much love and appreciation from viewers. In a year like 2020, we wanted to bring smiles to the audiences’ faces with a story that would entertain the entire family,” Varun said.

He will next be seen in “Jug Jugg Jeeyo”. The film had an eventful stint during its recent Chandigarh outdoor schedule. Shooting had to be temporarily halted after actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta tested Covid positive. Shoot resumed after the actors and filmmakers recovered.

The next schedule of the film is expected to begin soon. The film also features Maniesh Paul and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kol in her Bollywood debut role.

