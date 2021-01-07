Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: We’re back with another category of our audience poll. So far, fans have shown a lot of love for their favourites in various categories. The latest one adding to the list is the Best Actress In A Supporting Role. From Ratna Pathak Shah for Thappad to Sanya Malhotra for Shakuntala Devi, the choices are really difficult this time!

Check out the nominees for the Best Actress In A Supporting Role in 2020 below:

Ratna Pathak Shah (Thappad)

As much as one loved Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah was no way behind in making a mark in Thappad. She plays the leading lady’s mother and delivers a balanced performance. You’ll see her making you smile and portray the typical Indian woman too, that may leave you furious! All in all, she was perfect at her job.

Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Another motherly role, but Neena Gupta gave this too her versatile twist. From her sequences where she saves Jeetendra Kumar’s character from his father to the ones where she tries to understand the s*xual preferences, there could be no better portrayal!

Sanya Malhotra (Shakuntala Devi)

Sanya Malhotra plays the daughter of Vidya Balan, in and as Shakuntala Devi. She’s a delight to watch and could truly be defined as a director’s actor. You could feel that she’s totally into the skin of her character. Just another brilliant performance and another character brought to life!

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Thappad)





Some of the most unexpected characters surprise you and like how! Geetika Vidya Ohlyan was that shining star in Thappad apart from the usual expected ones. From her climax sequence to the ones at Taapsee’s in-laws, you could feel the plight of her character in her portrayal. We cannot accept but confess that we wish to see her in more such impactful roles.

Farrukh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)





When you have actors like Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in a movie, it’s difficult to be noticed. But Farrukh Jaffar broke the barriers and made sure her presence was felt. She expressed little (as per her character’s demand) but made sure to leave you in splits. Her banter with Big B was a major highlight and it was entertaining to the core.

