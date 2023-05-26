Actress Nimrat Kaur, who is set to headline the OTT series ‘School Of Lies’, has spilled the beans on her admiration for her director and what made her say yes to streaming series.

The show came to her when she was looking for something diametrically opposite but she couldn’t resist giving her nod to the show after being enticed by its writing.

Talking about the show, Nimrat said, “While I was personally looking for something light, when ‘School of Lies’ came to me, there was something about the subject that drew me towards it. It’s a very important story that needs to be told, and I felt very compelled to be a part of this world. I had always been a very big admirer of Avinash Arun’s work, right from the days of ‘Killa’, his much celebrated Marathi film and wanted to collaborate with him”.

The show, which also stars Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi, is inspired by true events and created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware.

She further mentioned, “I’ve always wanted to be seen through his lens, and this brought forward a really attractive combination of a few factors that I had been wanting to explore always as an actor and while the decision wasn’t easy because of the density of the material, It was a no-brainer for me, and I really wanted to be a part of it”.

Produced by BBC Studios, ‘School of Lies’ will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 2.

