Nikki Tamboli may have been away from the screens since Bigg Boss 14 but manages to grab eyeballs with her social media antics time and again. In the latest paparazzi spotting, the actress could be seen freaking out as the cameraman gets close to her car. Netizens feel the way she ran and reacted was “overacting” and brutally troll her. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Nikki entered showbiz as a model. In 2019, she made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. She went on to be a part of two other South films but rose to prominence with her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She also competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 but unfortunately ended up creating a mockery out of herself because of her massive fear during almost every task.

In the latest video, Nikki Tamboli could be seen running towards the cameraman as she seemingly feared that the paparazzi would end up colling with her car. She could be heard screaming, “Gaadi, gaadi gaadi… lag jayega, araam se araam se araam se!”

Nikki Tamboli also makes a weird face as a woman passes by, she freaks out yet another time as the videographer is near the front side of her car. The actress eventually says thank you and sits in her car. The Bigg Boss 14 diva looked stunning as ever, as she flaunted her curvaceous figure in a black bodycon dress.

A netizen reacted, “Kaat 100 rs iske overacting ke!!!”

Another wrote, “Yhe v rakhi ki trha drama queen banti ja rahi hai”

“Wah kya acting (laughing),” another commented.

A troll wrote, “Sab kuchh plastic surgery se accha toh Kara liya par awaz kaise badlogi”

“Overacting nhi ho drug ke nashe me dhuttt hai,” another claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

What are your thoughts on Nikki Tamboli’s viral video?

