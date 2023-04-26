Nikki Tamboli, known for her outstanding looks and beauty is proving to be an exceptional actress as well. She is also an amazing dancer and her skills have been seen in several instances. Now the actress is amped up to feature in another item number in a soon to be releasing movie. She will be seen opposite the actor Nawazuddin Siddique in the film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’.

Talking about her feature in the film Jogira Sara Ra she says, “I am extremely overwhelmed and thrilled. It was such an amazing experience working with veteran actor Nawazuddin Siddique. Onscreen with Nawaz sir will be a great start for my journey in Bollywood. It’s a really catchy song that will pick up quite fast, and nonetheless, I hope my fans love it .’’

The comedy thriller will showcase a sizzling item song with the actress. Nikki will groove on an exciting song in the movie with Nawazuddin Siddique, and their pair is bound to look good on screen as well.

Nikki Has Quickly Become a Brand Favorite, with multiple Advertisements in her Pocket. The talented actress has always amazed us with being her true self and standing by her true values in the most popular reality TV shows such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Khatra Khatra Khatra. Showcasing her best work in a number of music videos such as Dil Kisi Se, Shanti, Behri Duniya, and Number Likh to name a few, Nikki has been a hit girl in the industry.

